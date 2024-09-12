Weihai City Commercial Bank Announces Leadership Changes

Weihai City Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:9677) has released an update.

Weihai City Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. has successfully conducted its 2024 first extraordinary general meeting, with resolutions passed unanimously by shareholders. The meeting led to the re-election and appointment of executive directors and changes in leadership, including a new Chairman and President. Approximately 72.55% of the bank’s total shares were represented at the meeting, highlighting robust shareholder engagement.

