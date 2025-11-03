Wee Hur Holdings Partners to Launch DoubleTree by Hilton in Singapore

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wee Hur Holdings Ltd. ( (SG:E3B) ) has provided an announcement.

Wee Hur Holdings Ltd., in partnership with Aravest and Hilton, announced the transformation of Hotel Miramar into DoubleTree by Hilton Singapore Robertson Quay, set to open in 2026. This strategic move aims to enhance the partners’ presence in Singapore’s hospitality sector by offering upgraded facilities and introducing the DoubleTree brand’s renowned hospitality, potentially boosting tourism and business travel in the region.

More about Wee Hur Holdings Ltd.

Wee Hur Holdings Ltd. operates in the property development industry through its subsidiary Wee Hur Property Pte. Ltd. The company is involved in real estate development and construction, focusing on expanding its portfolio in Singapore and the Asia Pacific region.

Average Trading Volume: 6,766,920

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$666.5M

