Webuild to Construct World’s Longest Suspension Bridge in Italy

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Webuild SpA ( (IT:WBD) ) has issued an update.

The contract for the construction of the world’s longest suspension bridge over the Strait of Messina has been signed, marking a significant milestone in infrastructure development in Italy. This project, valued at €10.6 billion, is expected to revolutionize connectivity between Sicily and mainland Italy, enhancing economic, industrial, and cultural integration in the region. The bridge will feature a 3,300-meter central span and will accommodate both road and rail traffic, significantly improving transportation efficiency and capacity. Complementary infrastructure, including roads, railways, and business centers, will further support regional development and integration into the European transport network.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:WBD) stock is a Buy with a EUR3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Webuild SpA stock, see the IT:WBD Stock Forecast page.

More about Webuild SpA

Webuild SpA is a global leader in the construction of large complex infrastructure projects, including bridges, railways, and other significant works. The company has been involved in notable projects such as the Genoa San Giorgio Bridge and the Bosphorus Bridges, and collaborates with international partners like the Sacyr Group and IHI.

Average Trading Volume: 1,645,231

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €4.11B

Learn more about WBD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue