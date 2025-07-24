Webuild Expands U.S. Operations with New Florida Contract

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Webuild SpA ( (IT:WBD) ) is now available.

Webuild’s American subsidiary, Lane, has secured a $238 million contract to modernize a section of Interstate-75 in Florida, enhancing traffic capacity and safety. This project, part of Florida’s infrastructure initiative, follows a recent contract for Interstate-85 in North Carolina, reinforcing Webuild’s strategic role in U.S. infrastructure development.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:WBD) stock is a Buy with a EUR3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Webuild SpA stock, see the IT:WBD Stock Forecast page.

More about Webuild SpA

Webuild is a global leader in designing and constructing large complex infrastructures, focusing on sustainable mobility, hydroelectric energy, water management, and green buildings. Operating in about 50 countries, the company has a rich history of engineering achievements, including significant projects like the Panama Canal expansion and the Long Beach International Gateway. With a workforce of over 92,000 people, Webuild has completed over 3,700 projects and is recognized for its contributions to infrastructure construction in the water sector.

Average Trading Volume: 1,418,070

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €3.89B

Find detailed analytics on WBD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue