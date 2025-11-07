Webuild Announces Change in Voting Rights Amid Strong Market Position

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Webuild SpA ( (IT:WBD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Webuild has announced a change in the total amount of voting rights, highlighting shareholders with stakes exceeding 3% who have registered for increased voting rights. This development reflects Webuild’s strong market position, with a total order backlog of approximately 59 billion euros and over 90% of its construction portfolio aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The company is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange and is included in the MIB ESG index, showcasing its commitment to environmental, social, and governance standards.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:WBD) stock is a Buy with a EUR4.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Webuild SpA stock, see the IT:WBD Stock Forecast page.

More about Webuild SpA

Webuild S.p.A. is a global leader in the construction of large complex infrastructures, with a focus on sustainable mobility, hydroelectric energy, water management, and green building. The company operates in about 50 countries, employing approximately 95,000 people from over 125 nationalities. With nearly 120 years of experience and over 3,700 completed projects, Webuild is recognized as a leading company in infrastructure construction, particularly in the water sector.

Average Trading Volume: 2,423,030

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €3.38B

See more data about WBD stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue