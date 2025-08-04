Webjet Group Issues Performance Rights to Employees

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Webjet Group Limited ( (AU:WJL) ) has issued an update.

Webjet Group Limited announced the issuance of 3,028,652 performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are unquoted and are not intended to be listed on the ASX, reflecting the company’s strategy to incentivize its workforce and potentially enhance operational performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WJL) stock is a Buy with a A$1.10 price target.

More about Webjet Group Limited

Webjet Group Limited operates in the travel industry, offering online travel booking services. The company focuses on providing a wide range of travel products, including flights, hotels, and car rentals, catering to both individual travelers and businesses.

Average Trading Volume: 2,128,645

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy



