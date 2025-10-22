Weathernews Inc. Reports Strong Q3 Financial Performance and Dividend Forecast

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Weathernews Inc. ( (JP:4825) ) has provided an announcement.

Weathernews Inc. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the three months ended August 31, 2025, with net sales increasing by 2.8% and operating profit surging by 100.5% compared to the previous year. The company’s strong results reflect its effective strategies and market positioning, with a notable rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 140.6%. Additionally, Weathernews Inc. announced a forecasted increase in annual dividends for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2026, indicating confidence in its continued growth and financial stability.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:4825) stock is a Buy with a Yen4325.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Weathernews Inc. stock, see the JP:4825 Stock Forecast page.

More about Weathernews Inc.

Weathernews Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, specializing in weather-related services and products. The company focuses on providing comprehensive weather information and solutions, leveraging its expertise in meteorology to serve various industries and stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 103,581

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen96.97B

Learn more about 4825 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue