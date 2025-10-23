Weatherford International Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Weatherford International Plc ( (WFRD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Weatherford International Plc presented to its investors.

Weatherford International Plc is a global energy services company that integrates advanced technologies and digitalization to optimize energy operations. The company operates in approximately 75 countries, offering solutions that enhance efficiency and sustainability in the energy sector.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Weatherford International Plc reported a sequential revenue increase of 2% to $1,232 million. Despite the revenue growth, the company experienced a 25% sequential decrease in operating income and a 40% drop in net income. The company also announced a significant expansion of its credit facility and a series of strategic contract awards.

Key financial highlights include an adjusted EBITDA of $269 million, marking a 6% sequential increase, and an adjusted free cash flow of $99 million, up 25% sequentially. Weatherford also expanded its credit facility by $280 million and received credit rating upgrades from major agencies. The company secured several international contracts, showcasing its global reach and expertise in providing advanced energy solutions.

Weatherford’s strategic initiatives were highlighted at its FWRD 2025 conference, where it launched its Industrial Intelligence Digital Portfolio. This initiative aims to drive energy operations through AI-driven technologies, enhancing automation and decision-making processes.

Looking ahead, Weatherford remains optimistic about its ability to meet its full-year guidance for 2025. The company anticipates a muted start to 2026 but remains positive about the mid-to-long-term market outlook, positioning itself for strong performance in the coming years.

