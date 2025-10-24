Wearable Devices Ltd. Approves Key Amendments at Annual Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Wearable Devices Ltd. ( (WLDS) ).

On October 24, 2025, Wearable Devices Ltd. held its Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders, which was initially delayed due to a lack of quorum but later successfully convened. During the meeting, shareholders approved several key proposals, including amendments to the company’s Compensation Policy and an increase in authorized share capital by 450 million ordinary shares. These changes are expected to impact the company’s governance and financial structure, potentially affecting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. operates in the technology industry, focusing on the development and production of wearable technology products. The company is based in Yokne-am Illit, Israel, and is involved in creating innovative solutions for consumer electronics, particularly in the realm of wearable devices.

Average Trading Volume: 8,224,866

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $14.96M

