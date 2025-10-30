Wealthking Investments to Issue New Shares Under General Mandate

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Wealthking Investments Limited ( (HK:1140) ).

Wealthking Investments Limited has entered into agreements to issue 1,136,955,997 new shares to seven subscribers at a price of HK$0.23 per share, representing a discount to recent trading prices. This move, which does not require additional shareholder approval due to the existing General Mandate, is expected to raise approximately HK$261.40 million in net proceeds, potentially impacting the company’s market position by increasing its share capital by about 9.75%.

More about Wealthking Investments Limited

Average Trading Volume: 18,195,295

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$2.43B

For detailed information about 1140 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue