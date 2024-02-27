Wealth Minerals Expands Lithium Project Area

Wealth Minerals (OTC) (TSE:WML) has released an update.

Wealth Minerals Ltd. has expanded its reach in the lithium market by acquiring an additional 2,500 hectares adjacent to its Kuska Project in the Ollagüe Salar, Chile. This strategic move increases the company’s total licensed area to 10,500 hectares, promising to enhance the development plans of the burgeoning lithium project. The newly acquired land, which has yet to be explored for lithium, is considered to be potentially valuable due to its proximity to established drill sites.

