WD-40 Company Reports Strong Fiscal Year 2025 Results

WD-40 Company, a global marketing organization known for its maintenance and homecare products, has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, showcasing a robust performance across its segments. The company, which operates in the maintenance products industry, is renowned for its flagship WD-40 Multi-Use Product and other well-known brands.

In the fiscal year 2025, WD-40 Company achieved total net sales of $620 million, marking a 5% increase from the previous year. The company also reported a full-year gross margin of 55.1%, surpassing its target a year ahead of schedule. Notably, the net income rose by 31% to $91 million, bolstered by a favorable tax adjustment, while diluted earnings per share increased to $6.69.

Key highlights include a 6% rise in maintenance product sales, driven by strong performances in the EIMEA and Asia-Pacific regions. The company’s operating income grew by 8%, and advertising expenses increased by 10% as part of strategic investments in brand growth. The Americas segment saw a slight decline in sales, while EIMEA and Asia-Pacific experienced significant growth, particularly in the sales of the WD-40 Multi-Use Product.

Looking forward, WD-40 Company plans to accelerate its share repurchase activity, reflecting confidence in its long-term business fundamentals. The management has provided guidance for fiscal year 2026, projecting net sales growth between 5% and 9%, with a gross margin expected to be between 55.5% and 56.5%. The company remains optimistic about its growth trajectory and the untapped potential of its flagship products.

