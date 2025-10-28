WCM Global Growth Limited Releases NTA Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from WCM Global Growth Ltd. ( (AU:WQG) ).

WCM Global Growth Limited announced its estimated unaudited Net Tangible Asset (NTA) per share as of 24 October 2025, with a pre-tax NTA of $2.192 and a post-tax NTA of $1.911. The closing share price was $1.975, indicating a slight discount to the NTA after tax. These figures provide investors with insights into the company’s asset backing and market valuation, although they are unaudited and indicative only.

More about WCM Global Growth Ltd.

WCM Global Growth Limited is a listed investment company (LIC) on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) that focuses on global growth opportunities. The company is managed by AGP International Management Pty Ltd and aims to provide investors with access to a diversified portfolio of international growth assets.

Average Trading Volume: 170,213

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

