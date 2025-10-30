Waypoint REIT Completes Significant Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Waypoint REIT Ltd. ( (AU:WPR) ) has shared an announcement.

Waypoint REIT Ltd. has announced the final notification of its on-market buy-back program, purchasing a total of 19,061,758 securities for approximately AUD 49,996,000. This buy-back reflects the company’s strategic financial management approach, potentially enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WPR) stock is a Buy with a A$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Waypoint REIT Ltd. stock, see the AU:WPR Stock Forecast page.

More about Waypoint REIT Ltd.

Waypoint REIT Ltd. operates in the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, focusing on owning and managing a portfolio of properties. The company primarily deals with fully paid ordinary units stapled securities, catering to investors interested in real estate assets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,701,854

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.78B

For an in-depth examination of WPR stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue