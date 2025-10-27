Wave Life Sciences Advances WVE-006 Study for AATD Treatment

Wave Life Sciences Pte. Ltd ((WVE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Wave Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is conducting a Phase 1b/2a open-label study titled ‘A Phase 1b/2a Open-label Single Ascending Doses (SAD) and Multiple Ascending Doses (MAD) Research Study to Evaluate Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics in Participants With AATD Pi*ZZ on WVE-006 (RestorAATion-2).’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of WVE-006 in treating alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), a condition that can lead to lung and liver disease.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests WVE-006, an RNA editing oligonucleotide drug, designed to improve the health outcomes of patients with AATD by targeting the genetic underpinnings of the disease.

Study Design: This interventional study employs a non-randomized, sequential model with no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. It involves administering single and multiple ascending doses of WVE-006 to assess its safety and pharmacological effects.

Study Timeline: The study began on May 3, 2024, and is currently recruiting participants. The latest update was submitted on October 1, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating future results.

Market Implications: The ongoing study of WVE-006 could significantly impact Wave Life Sciences’ stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and market position. The study’s progress is also relevant to competitors in the RNA therapeutics space, potentially influencing industry dynamics.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

