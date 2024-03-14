Watts Water Technologies Welcomes New Board Member

An update from Watts Water Technologies (WTS) is now available.

Kenneth Napolitano has been elected to join the Board of Directors at Watts Water Technologies, Inc. and will serve on the Governance and Sustainability Committee. With a rich background that includes leadership roles at Xylem, Inc. and ITT Corporation, Napolitano brings extensive experience in water systems management to the table. He will be indemnified by the company against any liabilities that may arise from his duties, ensuring his protection while serving on the board. Additionally, he’ll receive a stock grant and a pro-rated cash retainer as part of his compensation for his role as a non-employee director.

