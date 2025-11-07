Watts Water Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Watts Water ( (WTS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Watts Water presented to its investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in the manufacturing of plumbing, heating, and water quality products, serving residential, commercial, and institutional applications. The company has reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with sales reaching $612 million, marking a 13% increase from the previous year. The company’s performance was bolstered by robust execution in the Americas, which offset market weaknesses in Europe. Key financial metrics include an operating margin of 18.2% and a diluted EPS of $2.45, both showing significant improvements over the prior year. Additionally, Watts Water has announced the acquisition of Haws Corporation, expanding its product offerings in emergency safety and hydration solutions. Looking ahead, Watts Water is optimistic about its growth prospects, with plans to increase sales and margins for the full year 2025, supported by a strong balance sheet and strategic investments.

