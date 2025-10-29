Watsco Files Current Report on Form 8-K

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Watsco ( (WSO) ).

Watsco has filed a Current Report on Form 8-K, which includes Exhibit 99.1, to furnish information under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The report clarifies that the information is furnished and not filed, thus not subject to the liabilities of Section 18 of the Act.

The most recent analyst rating on (WSO) stock is a Buy with a $419.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Watsco stock, see the WSO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WSO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WSO is a Outperform.

Watsco’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and strategic technological investments, despite current challenges in sales and market conditions. The company’s robust balance sheet and dividend yield add to its attractiveness, but technical indicators and valuation suggest caution.

More about Watsco

Average Trading Volume: 475,075

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $14.54B

