Waters Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Waters Corp ( (WAT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Waters Corp presented to its investors.

Waters Corporation is a global leader in analytical instruments, separations technologies, and software, serving diverse sectors such as life sciences, materials, food, and environmental sciences. The company has been instrumental in ensuring the efficacy of medicines, safety of food, and purity of water for over 65 years.

In its third quarter of 2025, Waters Corporation reported sales of $800 million, marking an 8% increase from the previous year, both as reported and in constant currency. The company achieved a GAAP EPS of $2.50 and a non-GAAP EPS of $3.40, reflecting a robust 16% growth in adjusted earnings per share, surpassing previous guidance.

Key performance highlights include a 6% growth in instruments, driven by high single-digit growth in LC & MS, and a 9% increase in recurring revenue in constant currency. The pharmaceutical sector saw an 11% growth, with notable double-digit expansion in the Americas. The company’s new bioseparations products have been well-received, contributing to double-digit growth in chemistry.

Looking ahead, Waters Corporation has raised its full-year 2025 sales growth guidance to a range of 6.7% to 7.3% in constant currency and adjusted its non-GAAP EPS guidance to reflect a year-over-year growth of approximately 10% to 11%. The company remains confident in its long-term growth strategy, driven by innovation and operational excellence.

