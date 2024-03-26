Waterdrop Inc. Reports Profit Growth and Dividend

Waterdrop, Inc. ADR Class A (WDH) has released an update.

Waterdrop Inc., a leading tech platform in the insurance and healthcare sectors, has reported a quarter-over-quarter net profit increase of 60.7% in Q4 2023, marking eight consecutive quarters of profitability. Despite a slight year-over-year decline in net operating revenue and first-year premiums, the company has declared a special cash dividend of approximately $15 million, reflecting confidence in continued growth and profitability. Waterdrop’s user base and product offerings have expanded, and they have implemented an AI initiative, ‘Waterdrop Guardian’, to enhance operational efficiency.

