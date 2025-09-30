Waterbridge Infrastructure Announces Speedway Pipeline Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Waterbridge Infrastructure LLC Class A ( (WBI) ) has shared an update.

On September 29, 2025, WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC announced its decision to proceed with the first phase of the Speedway Pipeline project, connecting Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico to the Central Basin Platform. The project, expected to begin construction in late 2025 and complete by mid-2026, aims to handle up to 1.0 million barrels of produced water per day initially, with potential expansion to 2.0 million barrels. The initial phase will cost approximately $290 million, impacting the company’s operations by significantly increasing its water handling capacity and positioning it strategically within the industry.

More about Waterbridge Infrastructure LLC Class A

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC operates within the infrastructure industry, focusing on the development and management of water transportation pipelines. The company primarily provides services related to produced water handling, with a market focus on the Delaware Basin and Central Basin Platform regions.

Average Trading Volume: 2,500,434

