Waste Connections Announces $750M Senior Notes Offering

Waste Connections (WCN) has released an update.

Waste Connections, Inc. has partnered with several underwriting firms for a public offering of $750 million in senior notes at a 5.000% interest rate, due in 2034. This offering, registered under the Securities Act, involves the underwriters possibly receiving a portion of the proceeds due to their roles in the company’s credit facilities. The offering’s success is subject to market conditions, and forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the offering have been issued, cautioning investors that actual results could differ from expectations.

