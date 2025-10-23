Wasion Holdings’ Subsidiary Reports Revenue and Profit Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wasion Holdings Limited ( (HK:3393) ) has issued an update.

Willfar Information Technology Company Limited, a subsidiary of Wasion Holdings Limited, reported an 8.80% increase in revenue and a 12.18% rise in profit for the nine months ended 30 September 2025 compared to the previous year. The financial results, which are unaudited and prepared according to PRC accounting standards, reflect the company’s growth in assets and profitability, although shareholders are advised to exercise caution as these figures do not represent the entire group’s operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3393) stock is a Buy with a HK$11.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wasion Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:3393 Stock Forecast page.

More about Wasion Holdings Limited

Wasion Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on technology and innovation. It owns approximately 59.55% of Willfar Information Technology Company Limited, which is listed on the science and technology innovation board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 2,325,033

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$12.8B

For an in-depth examination of 3393 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue