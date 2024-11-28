Wasion Holdings Secures Major Contracts in State Grid Tender

Wasion Holdings Limited (HK:3393) has released an update.

Wasion Holdings Limited has achieved significant success in the State Grid Corporation of China’s 2024 tender, securing contracts for 662,000 smart meters and 48,000 data collection terminals through its subsidiaries. The total contract value amounts to approximately RMB 261.07 million, solidifying Wasion’s leading position in the tender. This accomplishment contributes to an accumulated contract value of around RMB 815.05 million for the company this year.

