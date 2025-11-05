Warriedar Resources Limited Announces New Securities Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Anova Metals Ltd. ( (AU:WA8) ) just unveiled an update.

Warriedar Resources Limited has announced a new issuance of securities, with 2,763,321 ordinary fully paid shares to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code WA8. This move reflects the company’s efforts to enhance its capital structure, potentially impacting its market position and offering new opportunities for investors.

Average Trading Volume: 9,406,028

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$286.2M

