Waratah Minerals Requests Trading Halt Pending Key Announcement

Battery Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:WTM) ) has shared an update.

Waratah Minerals Limited, listed on the ASX under the ticker WTM, has requested a trading halt on its securities. This halt is pending the release of a response to an ASX Price & Volume Query and Exploration Results. The trading halt will remain until the announcement is made or until normal trading resumes on 13 November 2025. The halt is intended to ensure that the market is fully informed, and Waratah has indicated there is no reason for the halt not to be granted.

Average Trading Volume: 1,183,171

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$216.5M

