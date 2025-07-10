Wanka Online Inc. Updates on Share Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Wanka Online, Inc. ( (HK:1762) ) is now available.

Wanka Online Inc. has announced a voluntary update on its share repurchase program under a general mandate. The company has repurchased 4,540,000 shares for HK$3,636,700, with remaining authorization for further repurchases up to HK$196,363,300. This move reflects the company’s confidence in its future prospects and long-term value, although future repurchases will depend on market conditions.

More about Wanka Online, Inc.

Wanka Online Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the technology sector. It focuses on providing online services and products, with a market presence reflected by its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 12,323,135

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.4B

