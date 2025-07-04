Wanka Online Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wanka Online, Inc. ( (HK:1762) ) has issued an update.

Wanka Online Inc. has announced its intention to repurchase shares under a general mandate, demonstrating confidence in its future prospects and long-term investment value. The repurchase plan, with a maximum aggregate amount of HK$200,000,000, will be conducted in compliance with relevant regulations and is subject to market conditions, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value.

More about Wanka Online, Inc.

Wanka Online Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the technology sector. It focuses on providing online services and products, with a market presence on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 11,392,525

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.54B

Learn more about 1762 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue