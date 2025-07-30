Wanjia Group Holdings Announces AGM Agenda for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Wanjia Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0401) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Wanjia Group Holdings Limited has announced the details of its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for September 5, 2025, in Hong Kong. The AGM will cover several key agenda items, including the adoption of audited financial statements for the year ending March 31, 2025, the re-election of two independent non-executive directors, and the re-appointment of the company’s auditors. Additionally, the meeting will consider a special resolution to authorize the board to allot and issue additional shares, enhancing the company’s flexibility in capital management.

More about Wanjia Group Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 128,226

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$41.46M

