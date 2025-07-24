Wang On Properties Ltd. Announces 2025 AGM and Share Repurchase Resolution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wang On Properties Ltd. ( (HK:1243) ) has provided an announcement.

Wang On Properties Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 19, 2025, where key business matters will be addressed. These include the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, a resolution will be considered to authorize the company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares, which could impact its market positioning and shareholder value.

Wang On Properties Ltd. is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the real estate industry. It focuses on property development and investment, primarily in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 1,142,200

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$516.8M

