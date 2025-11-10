WAM Research Outperforms Market with Strategic Investments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from WAM Research Ltd. ( (AU:WAX) ).

WAM Research Limited announced an investment update highlighting its portfolio’s performance, which outpaced the S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index. The company declared a final dividend of 5.0 cents per share, partially franked at 60%, paid on 28 October 2025. The ability to maintain dividend payouts is contingent on generating additional profits and franking credits. Notable contributions to the portfolio’s success came from Autosports Group and Regis Healthcare, both of which engaged in strategic mergers and acquisitions that bolstered their market positions and financial performance.

More about WAM Research Ltd.

WAM Research Limited (ASX: WAX) is an investment company focused on identifying undervalued growth opportunities within the Australian market. The company manages a diversified portfolio, aiming to outperform market indices through strategic investments in various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 186,653

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

For an in-depth examination of WAX stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue