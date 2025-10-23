WAM Income Maximiser Limited to Quote 75 Million Shares on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

WAM Income Maximiser Limited ( (AU:WMX) ) has shared an update.

WAM Income Maximiser Limited has announced the quotation of 75,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code WMX, effective from October 23, 2025. This move is part of a previously announced transaction and is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and provide additional liquidity for its shares, potentially benefiting investors and stakeholders.

More about WAM Income Maximiser Limited

WAM Income Maximiser Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company primarily offers products and services aimed at maximizing income for investors, with a particular emphasis on providing fully paid ordinary shares to its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 181,575

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

