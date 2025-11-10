WAM Income Maximiser Declares Dividends Amid Strong Portfolio Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

WAM Income Maximiser Limited ( (AU:WMX) ) has issued an announcement.

WAM Income Maximiser Limited has declared fully franked dividends for November and December 2025, reflecting strong investment portfolio performance since its inception in April 2025. The company’s strategy of maintaining regular monthly dividends is supported by its profits reserve and franking credits, with guidance provided through the first quarter of 2026. The company’s performance is attributed to strategic positions in the market, and it remains vigilant in monitoring global economic conditions to meet its portfolio objectives.

More about WAM Income Maximiser Limited

WAM Income Maximiser Limited is a listed investment company managed by Wilson Asset Management, focusing on providing monthly franked dividends and capital growth to shareholders. It invests in Australia’s highest quality companies and corporate debt instruments, selected for their strong capital management and ability to sustain or grow distributions over time.

Average Trading Volume: 183,670

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

See more data about WMX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue