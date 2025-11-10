WAM Income Maximiser Announces New Dividend Distribution

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
WAM Income Maximiser Limited ( (AU:WMX) ) has shared an announcement.
WAM Income Maximiser Limited has announced a new dividend distribution of AUD 0.004 per ordinary fully paid security, with an ex-date of December 17, 2025, and a payment date of December 31, 2025. This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to providing consistent income to its shareholders, reinforcing its position in the market as a reliable income-focused investment option.
More about WAM Income Maximiser Limited
WAM Income Maximiser Limited operates in the financial sector, focusing on providing income-focused investment solutions. The company is known for its dividend distributions, catering to investors seeking regular income through fully paid ordinary securities.
Average Trading Volume: 183,670
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
