WAM Income Maximiser Announces New Dividend Distribution

WAM Income Maximiser Limited ( (AU:WMX) ) has shared an update.

WAM Income Maximiser Limited has announced a new dividend distribution for its ordinary fully paid securities, with a distribution amount of AUD 0.0035. The ex-date is set for November 18, 2025, with the record date on November 19, 2025, and payment scheduled for November 28, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing regular income to its stakeholders and may enhance its attractiveness to income-focused investors.

More about WAM Income Maximiser Limited

WAM Income Maximiser Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing investment solutions. The company is known for its income-focused investment products, catering primarily to investors seeking regular income distributions.

Average Trading Volume: 183,670

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

