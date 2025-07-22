WAM Global Limited Outperforms Market, Boosts Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

WAM Global Ltd. ( (AU:WGB) ) has provided an update.

WAM Global Limited announced a 19.4% increase in its investment portfolio for the 2025 financial year, outperforming the MSCI World Index. This performance enabled the company to declare an increased fully franked full-year dividend of 17.0 cents per share, including a special dividend, resulting in a yield significantly higher than global and US equity market averages. The company’s strong financial results, including a rise in operating profit and share price, contributed to a total shareholder return of 22.1%, reflecting its strategic positioning in the market.

WAM Global Limited is an investment company focusing on a diversified portfolio of global equities. The company aims to invest in high-quality, well-managed undervalued growth companies with a catalyst, targeting attractive quality and risk-adjusted returns.

