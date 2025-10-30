Wallenius Wilhelmsen to Present Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA ( (DE:WNL) ) has issued an announcement.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen is set to present its third-quarter 2025 results on November 5, 2025, with a live webcast available for investors, analysts, and media. The event will be led by the company’s President & CEO, Lasse Kristoffersen, and CFO, Bjørnar Bukholm, and will include a Q&A session. The quarterly report will be published on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the company’s website, providing stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (DE:WNL) stock is a Sell with a NOK58.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA stock, see the DE:WNL Stock Forecast page.

More about Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA

The Wallenius Wilhelmsen group is a market leader in roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) shipping and vehicle logistics, managing the distribution of cars, trucks, rolling equipment, and breakbulk globally. The company operates approximately 130 vessels across 15 trade routes to six continents, supported by a global inland distribution network, 70 processing centers, and seven marine terminals. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, it employs over 9,500 people in 28 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 477,632

Current Market Cap: NOK33.77B

Find detailed analytics on WNL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue