Walker River Resources Completes $1 Million Private Placement

Walker River Resources ( (TSE:WRR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Walker River Resources Corp. has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising $1,000,000 through the issuance of 4,000,000 units at $0.25 per unit. The funds will be utilized for advancing work on the company’s mineral properties and for general working capital, with the placement subject to a statutory hold period and final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

More about Walker River Resources

Walker River Resources Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company is primarily engaged in the extraction and processing of minerals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base through strategic investments and exploration activities.

Average Trading Volume: 62,723

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$13.8M

