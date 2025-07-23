Waldencast Acquires Novaestiq and U.S. Rights to Saypha®

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 22, 2025, Waldencast plc announced the acquisition of Novaestiq Corp., along with the U.S. rights to the Saypha® line of hyaluronic acid injectable gels. This strategic move expands Obagi Medical’s offerings into the U.S. dermal filler market, effectively doubling its addressable market. The acquisition positions Obagi Medical as a leader in integrated skincare and aesthetic solutions, with the potential for significant growth in the health, beauty, and aesthetics sectors. The transaction involves cash payments and contingent issuance of Waldencast class A shares based on FDA approval and sales milestones, reflecting long-term commercial targets.

Spark’s Take on WALD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WALD is a Neutral.

Waldencast’s overall score is impacted by its strong financial stability and strategic initiatives, which are offset by challenges in profitability, valuation, and supply chain disruptions. The stock’s technical indicators and earnings call sentiment provide a balanced view, though operational hurdles remain.

More about Waldencast

Waldencast plc is a global multi-brand beauty and wellness platform that focuses on developing, acquiring, and scaling high-growth, purpose-driven brands. The company aims to build a best-in-class operating platform in the beauty and wellness industry, leveraging a brand-led business model to ensure customer proximity, agility, and market responsiveness. Waldencast’s portfolio includes Obagi Medical and Milk Makeup, benefiting from operational scale and expertise in managing global beauty brands.

Average Trading Volume: 143,589

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $298.2M

