Wakachiku Construction Reports Strong Financial Growth for H1 2025

The latest announcement is out from Wakachiku Construction Co., Ltd. ( (JP:1888) ).

Wakachiku Construction Co., Ltd. reported a strong financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2025, with a notable increase in net sales and profits compared to the previous year. The company’s net sales increased by 29.1%, and profit attributable to owners rose by 300.9%, indicating a robust recovery and growth trajectory. This financial upturn positions Wakachiku favorably within the construction industry, potentially enhancing its market competitiveness and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:1888) stock is a Hold with a Yen5194.00 price target.

More about Wakachiku Construction Co., Ltd.

Wakachiku Construction Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the construction industry. The company focuses on providing construction services and has a significant presence in the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 21,643

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen63.19B



