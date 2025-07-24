Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Announces 2025 AGM Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Limited ( (HK:0897) ) just unveiled an update.

Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting to be held on August 19, 2025. The meeting will cover the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors. Additionally, the company seeks approval for directors to exercise powers related to share allotment and issuance.

Wai Yuen Tong Medicine Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 556,582

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$365.7M

