Wai Kee Holdings Secures Concrete Supply with Quon Hing Agreement

Wai Kee Holdings Limited ( (HK:0610) ) has shared an announcement.

Wai Kee Holdings Limited has entered into a Purchase Framework Agreement with Quon Hing to secure a reliable supply of concrete for the next three years, with annual caps set at HK$20 million. This agreement is part of the company’s strategy to meet increasing demand and mitigate risks associated with sudden spikes in concrete needs, ensuring the smooth progression of construction projects. The transactions are classified as continuing connected transactions under the Listing Rules, requiring reporting and annual reviews but exempt from shareholder approval.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0610) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.00 price target.

More about Wai Kee Holdings Limited

Wai Kee Holdings Limited operates in the construction industry, focusing on the production and sales of concrete and undertaking construction projects in Hong Kong through its subsidiary, Build King. The company acts as both a supplier and customer for concrete, adapting to market demands and ensuring timely project completion.

Average Trading Volume: 442,992

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$594.8M



