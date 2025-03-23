Wai Kee Holdings Reports Significant Losses Amidst Challenging Year

Wai Kee Holdings Limited ( (HK:0610) ) has shared an announcement.

Wai Kee Holdings Limited reported its financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, revealing a significant loss attributable to owners of HK$3,086 million, despite generating revenue of HK$14,480 million. The company faced challenges including a substantial impairment loss on interest in an associate and increased share of losses from associates and joint ventures, impacting its financial performance and market positioning.

Wai Kee Holdings Limited, incorporated in Bermuda, operates in the construction and infrastructure industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and engages in providing construction services and related activities.

