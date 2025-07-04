Wai Kee Holdings Announces New Business Services Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Wai Kee Holdings Limited ( (HK:0610) ) is now available.

Wai Kee Holdings Limited has announced that its subsidiary, Build King, has entered into Business Services Agreements with NWD and CTFS. These agreements, effective from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2027, outline the provision of building and foundation services by Build King Group to NWD Group and CTFS Group. The transactions are classified as continuing connected transactions under the Listing Rules due to the substantial shareholding relationship between CTFS and Wai Kee Holdings. The agreements require approval from independent shareholders, with a special general meeting scheduled for July 28, 2025, to discuss and vote on the terms and proposed annual caps.

