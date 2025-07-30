Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1013) ) has shared an update.

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for August 26, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of independent non-executive directors, re-appointment of the auditor, and authorization for the board to manage remuneration. Additionally, a resolution will be considered to allow the board to issue additional shares, subject to certain conditions, potentially impacting the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

More about Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited

Wai Chun Group Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating with limited liability. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1013. It is involved in various business activities, although specific industry details and primary products or services are not provided in the release.

Average Trading Volume: 414,845

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$61.23M

