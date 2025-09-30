Wai Chun Bio-Technology Ltd. Reports Improved Financial Performance Despite Net Loss

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
Wai Chun Bio-Technology Ltd. ( (HK:0660) ) has provided an update.
Wai Chun Bio-Technology Ltd. reported its audited financial results for the year ending June 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in revenue to HK$377,168,000 from HK$370,069,000 in the previous year. Despite this, the company experienced a net loss of HK$10,701,000, an improvement from the previous year’s loss of HK$65,707,000, indicating challenges in managing costs and expenses, but also demonstrating some recovery in financial performance.
More about Wai Chun Bio-Technology Ltd.
Wai Chun Bio-Technology Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the biotechnology sector. It focuses on the development and commercialization of bio-technological products and services.
Average Trading Volume: 405,987
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$29.63M
