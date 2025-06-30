Wai Chun Bio-Technology Approves Capital Reduction at EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wai Chun Bio-Technology Ltd. ( (HK:0660) ) has shared an update.

Wai Chun Bio-Technology Ltd. held an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on June 30, 2025, where all proposed resolutions were passed by poll. A key resolution involved a significant capital reduction, reducing the par value of each issued ordinary share from HK$0.25 to HK$0.01, effectively decreasing the company’s issued share capital from HK$44,619,113 to HK$1,784,764. This move is expected to impact the company’s financial structure and market positioning.

Wai Chun Bio-Technology Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the biotechnology sector. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 660.

