Wai Chi Holdings Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Wai Chi Holdings Co., Ltd. ( (HK:1305) ) just unveiled an update.

Wai Chi Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on August 25, 2025, to review and approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend, which could have implications for the company’s financial strategy and investor relations.

More about Wai Chi Holdings Co., Ltd.

Wai Chi Holdings Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the electronics industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing electronic components and related services.

Average Trading Volume: 335,800

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$182.4M

