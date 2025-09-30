Wacker Chemie AG Announces Change in Voting Rights Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Wacker Chemie AG ( (DE:WCH) ) is now available.

Wacker Chemie AG has announced a change in its voting rights structure, with Silchester International Investors LLP now holding 3.03% of the voting rights. This acquisition of shares signifies a notable shift in shareholder composition, potentially impacting the company’s governance and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (DE:WCH) stock is a Hold with a EUR65.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wacker Chemie AG stock, see the DE:WCH Stock Forecast page.

More about Wacker Chemie AG

Wacker Chemie AG is a German company based in Munich, operating in the chemical industry. It specializes in the production of chemical products and materials, with a focus on serving diverse markets including construction, automotive, and electronics.

Average Trading Volume: 122,575

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €3.19B

Learn more about WCH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue