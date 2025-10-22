Wabtec Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( (WAB) ) is now available.

On October 22, 2025, Wabtec Corporation announced its third quarter results for 2025, highlighting a significant increase in sales and earnings. The company reported a sales growth of 8.4% to $2.89 billion and an adjusted earnings per share increase of 16.0% compared to the previous year. The strong performance was attributed to higher sales in the Freight segment, including the acquisition of Inspection Technologies, and in the Transit segment. Wabtec also raised its adjusted earnings per share guidance for 2025, reflecting confidence in continued profitable growth despite a dynamic economic environment.

More about Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, commonly known as Wabtec Corporation, operates in the transportation industry, focusing on freight and transit solutions. The company provides a range of products and services including locomotives, freight cars, and digital electronics, with a market focus on improving efficiency and safety in rail transportation.

